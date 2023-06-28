Exclusive! “This show was always supposed to be a limited series”, Alma Hussein of Sony TV’s Sapno ki Challang opens up on the show wrapping up!

As per sources, the show is wrapping up, and the news had been floating around for a while but we now have confirmation.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 22:54
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her Sapnon ki Chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this? 

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update. As per sources, the show is wrapping up, and the news had been floating around for a while but we now have confirmation.

The show will wrap up the shoot tomorrow, and as per sources, the cast and the crew will shoot their last scenes tomorrow.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Alma Hussein who plays a very  pivotal role in the show.

Alma opened up about the show wrapping up and said, “ So this show was always supposed to be a limited series.. we are still shooting and we are supposed to go off air before KBC in august. This show was a limited series.

Definitely a great experience and I’ve learned a lot from this show!”

The show does have a dedicated fan following and they truly loved the character of Radhika and her journey.

While there has been no known reason why the show is going off-air but fans are definitely upset.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

