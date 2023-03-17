Exclusive! Shraddha Arya to play a double role in Kundali Bhagya?

Initially, people thought that the character of Karan would die, but reports suggest that Karan’s character will continue but his face would be changed, and that sparked the interest as to who would play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya.
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast.

The show is taking a major generation leap and soon we will see the character of Shakti Arora depart.

Recently, the generation leap promo was released, starring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali.

While many of the actors in the show have quit ahead of the leap, Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani, Sonal Vengurlekar, and Ruhi Chaturvedi have all quit. But Shraddha Arya stayed on and now we are getting updates that, Shraddha will have a long association with the show.

As per reports, Shraddha Arya will have a double role in the show and she will play the role of Preeta’s daughter as well.


While nothing is confirmed yet, the sources suggest that there is highly likely, chance that she will reprise the role as well.

 And while initially, people thought that the character of Karan would die, but reports suggest that Karan’s character will continue but his face would be changed, and that sparked the interest as to who would play the lead opposite Shraddha Arya. Shakti Anand was confirmed for the same.

We had previously given you the update that Shakti Arora had wrapped up his part in the show. And also that Disha Jain has been roped in for the show. The name of the character hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is said that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

What do you think about Shakti Anand joining the show as the lead?

