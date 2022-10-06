Exclusive! Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay ropes for Filmfarm Productions' next for Dangal TV

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Karan and Preeta to part ways, to get divorced?

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that model turned actresses Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay have been roped in Dangal TV's next with Filmfarm productions.

The details regarding their roles and titling have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, their roles will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives.

Also read: Exclusive! Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini to enter Star Plus' Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Dangal TV is one of the television channels which entertains everyone with their best contents and whereas a Film Farm Productions is know for their shows Tumhari Disha, Uttaran, Rakhi, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and many more.

Are you excited for Shraddha and Simron's entry in the next show for Dangal TV?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Casting credit - Shubham Singh