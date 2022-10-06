Exclusive! Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay ropes for Filmfarm Productions' next for Dangal TV

Renowned actresses and models Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay ropes in Dangal TV's next. 

Shraddha-Simron

We have learnt that model turned actresses Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay have been roped in Dangal TV's next with Filmfarm productions.

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that model turned actresses Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay have been roped in Dangal TV's next with Filmfarm productions. 

The details regarding their roles and titling have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, their roles will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives.

Dangal TV is one of the television channels which entertains everyone with their best contents and whereas a Film Farm Productions is know for their shows Tumhari Disha, Uttaran, Rakhi, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and many more. 

Are you excited for Shraddha and Simron's entry in the next show for Dangal TV? 

Do let us know your views on the same.

Casting credit - Shubham Singh

Casting credit - Shubham Singh

Dangal TV Shraddha Singh Simron Upadhyay FilmFarm Productions TellyChakkar exclusive shubham singh TV news hindi news
