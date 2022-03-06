EXCLUSIVE! Shraddha Tripathi opens up on making her TV debut with Sony TV's Appnapan, shares interesting details about her character and much more

Actress Shraddha Tripathi is all set to make her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Appnapan which stars Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles.
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a brand new show soon.

The show is titled Appnapan and it will be aired on Sony TV.

The TV czarina has always chosen the gems from the industry for her shows. 

Ekta is once again set to collaborate with Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan to play the lead in Appnapan while the female lead will be essayed by Rajshri Thakur. 

Cezanne and Rajshri are pairing up for the first time info a project and fans can't contain their excitement. 

Rajshri and Cezanne will be playing parents to three kids in the show and one of them is Shraddha Tripathi. 

The actress is all set to make her small screen debut with Sony TV's Appnapan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shraddha who spoke in length about the show, her character and much more. 

Any interesting story behind bagging this show as firsts are always special?

Yes, of course, this show is very special for me. When I was shortlisted for this show, I was overjoyed but at that time, negative thoughts were also hitting my mind like what if I was not selected for the part. But then my mom said that everything happens for a reason and the reason behind that happening is always positive.

What was your reaction when you were shortlisted for the role?

I was very happy when I came to know that I have bagged the show that too of Ekta Kapoor. I had told my parents about me being shortlisted and if then I wouldn't have got selected, it would have hurt them. My mom motivated me to be positive. But I had in my mind to anyhow crack the show. It was my dream to work with Balaji and it is huge for me and I got my debut show with this production. 

What is your character and how relatable is it to you in real life?

My character's name is Barkha in the show. I am very much arrogant and always irritated because of my mother's constant interference. My mom is quite controlling. The viewers will see my bubbly side as well. However, Barkha's character is quite different from what I am in real life. 

Appnapan will hit the small screens from 15th June onwards. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

