Exclusive! Shrey Mittal to Enter Colors TV's Pishachini

MUMBAI: Colors' show Pishachini hit the small screens a month ago. The supernatural drama series stars Jiya Shankar, Harsh Rajput and Nyrraa M Banerji in lead roles. While Jiya plays the protagonist Pavitra, Harsh is seen as Rocky and Nyraa is seen as Rani/Pishachini who is the main antagonist of the show.

Shrey Mittal is to enter the Colors TV's popular show Pishachini. His role in the serial is not disclosed yet, but it is surely a pivotal one.

The actor was previously seen in TV serial Indiawaali Maa, which aired on Sony TV.

