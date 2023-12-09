Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca

MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The story is not your typical love story and a lot of characters are involved with every character having their own struggle. The characters are surely something that the viewers can relate to and one such character is of Kimaya, played by Shreya Dave.

As an actress, Shreya Dave has taken some Gujarati movie projects in her hand earlier like, EkDe Ek, Mastini Pathshala and Oh My Ghost.

Barsatein is Shreya’s first show and surely Shreya is giving it her all as the viewers are really impressed by her performance and love her a lot.

Also read -Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Heart-to-Heart! Reyansh comes to know why Aradhana is upset

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shreya where she revealed a little about the upcoming track, her first impression of Kushal and Shivangi and much more.

Now that Aradhana has saved Kimaya, what can the audience expect ahead in the show? Will Kimaya get bitter with Aradhana?

Kimaya is empathetic towards Aradhan because of the way her mother was angry with Aradhana. The situation has been very difficult for Aradhana. Kimaya takes Aradhana as her elder sister and you will get to see a sisterly bond ahead so no bitterness. Their bond will get deeper.

What was your first impression of Kushal and Shivangi? How did it change?

Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the case. They both are very jolly. They laugh a lot and there’s so much fun and talks on the set. It is a very fun environment to work in. I’m loving it.

Who do you bond with the most on set?

My two sisters and my mother, Nausheen Ji.

Also read -Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Smart! Reyansh has a way to make Aradhana smile

This was our conversation with Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Tell us what you think about this conversation, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

: