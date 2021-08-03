Exclusive! Shreya Patel aka Anandi of Balika Vadhu Season 2 talks about how Anandi is different from Season 1

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu was one of the most loved and successful shows on television. Season 1 had begun way back in 2008 and went on for a good eight years. It was considered as one of the top shows on television.

The show starred Avika Gor, late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra, Siddarth Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Sriti Jha, Anup Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, and late actress Surekha Sikri.

The show is all set to release with season 2 and it will premiere on 8 August.

The show stars Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the lead roles. This time, the story and casting of the show a completely different, and the audiences are waiting for season 2.

Recently, during a press conference Shreya Patel, who essays the role of Anandi, reveals what is different between seasons 1 and 2.

She said that this time, the character of Anandi is much stronger and would fight when injustice would happen.

Shreya further said that she is very brave and doesn’t think much and will stand for the right thing.

At the end, she said that the storyline and screenplay are every engaging and will keep the audience hooked on to the serial.

Well, no doubt that Anandi as a character is iconic, and fans can’t wait for the show to begin.

How excited are you for season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

