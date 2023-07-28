Exclusive! Shriya Tiwari and Anuj Ahluwalia roped in DCT Productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.
Shriya Tiwari

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

 A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

We gave you the exclusive update that Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show Dharamputra Nandini’.

And as per sources, Aman Jaiswal, Prithvi Tanwar and Dipika Chiklia will all be seen in the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actors Anuj Ahluwalia and Shriya Tiwari have been roped in for the Nazara TV’s Dharamputra Nandini.

The show Dharamputra Nandini will air on Nazara channel, and is produced by DCT Productions.

Are you excited to see the new show starring Shagun and Aman?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini


 

