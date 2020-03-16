Exclusive! Shruti Choudhary and Dhwani Gori bag Shweta Tiwari's next show on Zee TV

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels.

Zee TV has been entertaining viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows.

And now, the channel has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months.

TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update on the same.

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past.

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV.

As earlier reported, actress Shweta Tiwari will play the lead role in the show.

And we exclusively came to know that actresses Shruti Choudhary and Dhwani Gori will play a pivotal role in Shweta’s next show.

However, the details regarding their role are not yet revealed to us.

