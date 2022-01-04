EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Panwar on her character Rano Kashyap in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2: She is one such who anyone can relate to and has got different shades this time as well

MUMBAI: Star Bharat recently launched the second season of the hit show Sasuraal Genda Phool.

The viewers had showered immense love and support to the show's first season and the TV series is getting an equal amount of love for the new season as well.

The makers have roped in the entire star cast of the show's previous season for this new season as well which is why Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 is a must-watch.

While a few new names are added in the show's star cast, the previous actors definitely take us down memory lane as they yet again manage to give a stellar performance.

Shruti Panwar is one of them who is once again reprising the role of Rano Kashyap in the show.

The actress is seen as Ishaan's mother and viewers can't get enough of Shruti's bubbly character which has the same spark.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shruti who spoke in length about being a part of Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 and much more.

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 has been receiving a great response from the fans. How are you feeling about it?

The feeling is absolutely amazing because I am pretty connected to the show. It is a very good show. The producers are brilliant and so is the concept which has become a brand now. The show came back after 10 years, people still talk about it. It created a kind of niche. And, we can't miss the cast which is so amazing. The cast did not just get together because of the show but we were together already as a family. We kept meeting even after the first season was wrapped up. We have a different bond and a different feeling.

What kind of response are you getting for Rano's character on social media?

I think it's one of the most favourite characters among the viewers. She is extremely sweet, emotional and beautiful at heart. Rano has got different shades with her. She is a person whom any woman would relate to. Rano has a very vulnerable feel to her character. She can easily cry and she is very beautiful in her nature. Rano's character is really loveable by everyone. They love seeing me play it and love it too. And now as well in this season, I have got a lot to perform.

A few actors from the previous season are not there. How much do you miss shooting with them?

Yes, a few of them are not there and we definitely miss them. Pooja Kanwal and Bhairavi Raichura had their own commitments which are why they couldn't be a part of the show. Ragini had her own reasons for not being a part of the show.

Ragini did have her own charm but trust me, Shagun is doing such a fab job. Ragini's character had her own chapter. But when we are now working with Shagun, we don't feel as if we are working with her for the first time. She is doing a great job. Her role Titli has so many shades. She has not replaced Suhana aka Ragini but came in the show as a new character. Nevertheless, people still have Suhana in their minds. We are not mixing anything about Titli and Suhana. But with Shagun playing Titli, we all feel that this is how it is supposed to be right now.

Shruti has previously done several movies and TV shows like Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, Jamai Raja, Naamkarann, Nimki Vidhayak, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka among others.

She has also done movies like Raaz, Mr. X, Sooryavanshi among others.

