Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat

MUMBAI :Colors channel is coming up with a new show which will be launched soon.

Junooniyat will star Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta. Also, Neha Rana will be playing the female lead in the show. All of this was confirmed with the help of diligent viewers and followers of the actors of the show.

Fans also got a sneak peek into the first look of Ankit and Gautam’s character. While Ankit was spotted with a clean-shaven look with an earring, Gautam was spotted in a more comfortable, chic outfit.

As per sources, Shruti Sharma is also roped in for the show. Although the details of her character are unknown, we know that she is going to play a pivotal role.

