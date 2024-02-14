Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira and the audience cannot have enough of their drama on screen.

The current track focuses on how Yuvraj has entered the Goenka mansion as he met with an accident and now he wants to escape from there without the family recognizing him. Preeti Vipin Choudhary plays one of the primary and significant roles in the show as Kajal Bansal. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Being in the mainframe, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career: Shivam Khajuria)

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Preeti shared details about her experience shooting for the show, what she likes most about her character and her bond with her co-actors.

Preeti shared, “It has been a good experience shooting for the show. There is a lot of teamwork and I do not feel like I am going on set everyday as we bond so well. Our relationships are so real and grounded. None of the actors have any tantrums and it is like a second family. We all also have a great chemistry. We bonded the most while shooting outdoors in Mahabaleshwar where we shot for the Mussoorie track.``

When asked about her bonding with her co-actors, Preeti averred, “Basically, I bond with all the actors on the set but Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me. Samridhii is a darling and is pampered by all of us while Shehzada is a good actor and a brilliant human being.”

Shedding light on her character, Preeti mentioned, “I like the way my character is patient and analyses everything. However, I want her to be more opinionated when the time comes and I think that will happen gradually.” (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Manish gets reminded of Naira while seeing Abhira fight Yuvraj )

Well said Preeti!