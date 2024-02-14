Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary

Preeti Vipin Choudhary plays one of the primary and significant roles in the show as Kajal Bansal. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Preeti shared details about her experience shooting for the show, what she likes most about her character and her bond with her co-actors.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:16
Preeti Vipin Choudhary

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira and the audience cannot have enough of their drama on screen.

The current track focuses on how Yuvraj has entered the Goenka mansion as he met with an accident and now he wants to escape from there without the family recognizing him. Preeti Vipin Choudhary plays one of the primary and significant roles in the show as Kajal Bansal. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Being in the mainframe, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has definitely helped boost my career: Shivam Khajuria)

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Preeti shared details about her experience shooting for the show, what she likes most about her character and her bond with her co-actors.

Preeti shared, “It has been a good experience shooting for the show. There is a lot of teamwork and I do not feel like I am going on set everyday as we bond so well. Our relationships are so real and grounded. None of the actors have any tantrums and it is like a second family. We all also have a great chemistry. We bonded the most while shooting outdoors in Mahabaleshwar where we shot for the Mussoorie track.``

When asked about her bonding with her co-actors, Preeti averred, “Basically, I bond with all the actors on the set but Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me. Samridhii is a darling and is pampered by all of us while Shehzada is a good actor and a brilliant human being.”

Shedding light on her character, Preeti mentioned, “I like the way my character is patient and analyses everything. However, I want her to be more opinionated when the time comes and I think that will happen gradually.”  (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Manish gets reminded of Naira while seeing Abhira fight Yuvraj )

Well said Preeti!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami Samridhii Shukla Armaan AbhiRa Star Plus TV news Yuvraj Preeti Puri Choudhary Shruti Ulfat Shruti Rawat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj reveals his feelings to Shruti says he cannot love anyone other than Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of information from the world of television.We have been striving...
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada Dhami...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Akka Saheb fumes with RAGE as Savi attends seminar despite strict warning
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see new tensions arising between Akka Saheb/ Surekha and Savi...
Recent Stories
Balaji Motion
Announcement! Balaji Motion Pictures reveal the release date of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
Jeevansh Chadha
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
Rupali Ganguly
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable
Shruti Anand
RIP! Mann Sundar Actress Shruti Anand’s father passes away
Ronnie Screwvala
Exciting! Ronnie Screwvala joins an impressive group of "sharks" of Shark Tank India Season 3; Highlights eight failures, Two successes' mantra
Munawar Faruqui
Aww! Munawar Faruqui showers compliments on Hina Khan as they come together for a new project; Details Inside…