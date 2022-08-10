Exclusive! Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein fame actress Mansi Arora to enter Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi

Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.
Exclusive

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-mere-sai-s-sushmita-sahela-enter-sphere-origins-katha-anakahee-230508

 

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

 

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run. Fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

 

As per sources, Mansi Arora is going to enter the show, and she will be seen playing the role of Shanti.

 

Mansi is known for her amazing performance in the Sab TV show Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein.

 

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-mere-sai-actor-saurabh-shrikant-reveals-amazing-insights-his-journey-the-show

 

Are you excited you see Prapti on the show? Tell Us in the comments below!

 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

 

Sony TV Mere Sai Saurabh Shrikant Khushboo Tawde Tushar Dalwi Dashami Creations Tatya Kote Patil serial TV news TellyChakkar
