EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh fame Karan Khandelwal opens up on how he got into acting field, says it was his parents dream and he got full support of them

MUMBAI : Actor Karan Khandelwal has recently entered Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.

The show which started last year with a bang is working wonders.

With a good run for so many months, the viewers are in love with the storyline.

Geetanjali Tikekar, Nasirr Khan, Chhavi Pandey among others are seen in pivotal roles.

The show's recent entry has spiced up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karan who spoke in length about his role and much more.

What is your take on the changing content in tv shows?

OTT is gaining a lot of prominence these days and lots of web shows are in the making. I am happy that the TV's content and the execution level is also changing. I am sure that TV content will see a lot of improvement in the upcoming days.

Do you have any dream roles? What genres would you love to explore?

I always wanted to play a sportsman. I am a sports freak in real life. I am also an athlete apart from being an actor. I want to be a part of a survival story based on a true incident.

How did you decide to take up acting? Who is your inspiration behind this?

I realized about getting into acting quite late. I used to always be involved in dance, modelling and other things. One day, my parents asked me about my future plans. I told them that I want to be a Chartered Accountant. I left it half way. Then I pursued MBA and left that as well. I also joined a dance academy and someone discovered me and offered an advertisement. My entire outlook towards this field changed after that. I told my parents that I want to act and they also had the same dream. When I told them about it, they supported me. Right now, I am very happy as I am in a very good space.

