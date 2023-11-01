Exclusive! Shubh Labh’s Tanisha Mehta roped in to play the lead opposite Namik Paul in Sandiip Sickand’s next for Zee TV. 

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and Ghar Ek Mandir.

He has been delighting fans with shows that create buzz and grasp the audience. Currently, he has two new shows in the pipeline.

We exclusively reported that Sandiip Sickand has a new show in the works for Zee TV, and earlier it was reported that actor Namik Paul of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kavach will be making his way to the screen in the show.

But the name of the leading lady had not been finalised, and fans were waiting diligently but the wait is over.

As, per sources, Actor Tanisha Mehta has been roped in to play the lead opposite Namik in the new show produced by Sadiip Sickand.

Tanisha made her debut with the television drama serial Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Shreya Maheshwari Toshniwal, Savita's younger daughter-in-law, broadcasted on SAB TV in 2021-22.

We had previously reported about Aryan Arora, Snehal Reddy joining the show.

While, the news about Tanisha has not been confirmed yet, fans will definitely be excited to see this fresh new pair.

