Exclusive! Shubh Labh’s Tanisha Mehta roped in to play the lead opposite Namik Paul in Sandiip Sickand’s next for Zee TV. 

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:19
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Naagin 6 Actor Aryan Arora roped in for Producer Sandiip Sikcand next for Zee Tv!

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and Ghar Ek Mandir.

He has been delighting fans with shows that create buzz and grasp the audience. Currently, he has two new shows in the pipeline. 

We exclusively reported that Sandiip Sickand has a new show in the works for Zee TV, and earlier it was reported that actor Namik Paul of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kavach will be making his way to the screen in the show.

But the name of the leading lady had not been finalised, and fans were waiting diligently but the wait is over.

As, per sources, Actor Tanisha Mehta has been roped in to play the lead opposite Namik in the new show produced by Sadiip Sickand.

Tanisha made her debut with the television drama serial Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Shreya Maheshwari Toshniwal, Savita's younger daughter-in-law, broadcasted on SAB TV in 2021-22.

We had previously reported about Aryan Arora, Snehal Reddy joining the show. 

While, the news about Tanisha has not been confirmed yet, fans will definitely be excited to see this fresh new pair.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sandip Sikcand talks about Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Season 2; reveals his views on women centric shows and the success of Anupamaa

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:19

