EXCLUSIVE! Shubhaavi Choksey aka Nandini Kapoor opens up on her FAVOURITES from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular running drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been ruling hearts with interesting twists and turns in the story since the beginning.

The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year, and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of viewers.

Ekta Kapoor chose some of the finest actors from the television industry to portray the characters, and her decision proved to be a success.

All the actors are getting a great response from the audience for their stellar performances.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles in the show, the supporting star cast too is leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers entertained.

Time flies quickly, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has now achieved a milestone.

The star cast is extremely happy with the latest achievement.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently clocked 100 episodes, and it is indeed a happy occasion for each one of them.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: From Nagin to Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, All Grand Cast Ensembles of Ekta Kapoor shows that fade away after a while!

The star cast can't stop jumping with joy as they complete 100 episodes.

Shubhaavi plays a pivotal role in the role. The actress is seen as Ram's stepmother Nandini Kapoor in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shubhaavi, who expressed her happiness on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 achieving this milestone and much more.

The show has achieved a milestone of completing 100 episodes. How has the journey been so far?

It’s a beautiful show with amazing actors. Hence, it is a very beautiful feeling of having completed 100 episodes so smoothly. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to be on set that day, but it was really nice to receive messages congratulating me. The journey has been different due to the pandemic, but I must conclude that it has been and continues to be very special.

Tell us about the most unforgettable scene you have performed so far in the show.

I loved the scene where I am interrogating Adi. It was a one-take scene. I also enjoyed the scene where Shivina was brought home after her wedding. That scene was very emotional for everyone. In fact, the comedy scene with Sandy is also one of my favourites as there was a lot of improvisation.

One co-star of yours with whom you always look forward to performing scenes with and why?

There are 5 actors I enjoy performing with. They are Nakuul, Disha Ritu, Kannu Ma'am, and Ajay. Somehow while doing the scene, the reactions that I get from them are incredible. The give and take improvisations not only during rehearsals but even in the take. This has taken many scenes to another level. Each time, their reactions actually enhance my performance!

Well said, Shubhaavi!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: MUST WATCH!!! Ram and Priya’s love union but Priya forgets everything