EXCLUSIVE! Shubhaavi Choksey on getting a mixed response for playing Nandini's role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I take it as a compliment when people say they love Shubhaavi but hate Nandini

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is one of the most popular and well-known divas in the television industry.

The actress has been a part of some amazing shows in her long career span.

Shubhaavi is one talented actress and her versatility has been witnessed with each and every project she has done so far.

The stunning beauty is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Nandini Kapoor.

Shubhaavi's character Nandini is quite interesting as it has a lot of shades.

The show is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story, and viewers will witness Nandini's major role behind Ram and Priya's separation.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shubhaavi, who spoke about the show's track and much more.

Nandini's character has evolved a lot in a very short span of time and we have seen her various shades. Your take on this.

The primary reason for me taking up Nandini Kapoor is because of the shades. A lot of people used to say that I was playing a negative role in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, which I was not. And here, actually, I am a very very dark shade. I am planning and plotting against people and securing my children. But in the whole process, I am really downsizing people for anything and everything because I want my work done. I think the shades of my character are lovely. Because in front of my stepson, I am something else, and behind his back, I am someone else. As an actor, there is a lot for me to try and experiment with. This is the foremost reason why I loved the character.

Fans are giving mixed reactions to Nandini's character as she is first thinking about Shubham and Shivina and then Ram, whereas Ram has never differentiated between anyone in the family. Have you received any such comments on social media? What are your views on this?

Of course, there are going to be mixed reactions. I am playing a character that is so deep, negative, or maybe mean. But it's amazingly mixed. But the best part is that people have commented, 'We love Shubhaavi, but we hate Nandini'. Most of the people who know me well say that there is something going on in my eyes when I am looking at Priya and Ram but I am saying something completely different. I take this as a compliment. Everyone says that this whole thing is amazing because, from my expressions and eyes, they come to know what is the vibe. They say it's completely the opposite of who I am in real life.

The best part about fans and social media is that they are well aware that this is how I am in real life. This is who I am portraying on-screen.

There is an instant switch in Nandini's character when she is dealing with Ram and Priya separately and dealing with her kids. Has that been challenging for you?

I have always said that if the role is not challenging, I don't take it. I am not the kind of person who says something in front of you and something behind your back. If I need to be really badly politically correct, then I'll keep my mouth shut. Because I am not good at that as well. Because of that, these kinds of roles are always challenging and keep me going. It is difficult at times as when you start knowing the people, I feel like why I am doing this to them. It is difficult as I am not like that.

Shubhaavi is doing complete justice to Nandini's character and viewers are simply loving her.

