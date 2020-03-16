EXCLUSIVE! Shubham Singh shares about his casting journey in television, shares his future plans of casting for web show and much more

MUMBAI : The entertainment world is one such industry where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves.

There are several fields in this showbiz world where people try their luck.

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project, be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a casting director.

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days.

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way.

A casting director is the backbone of every project without which things can't be taken further.

There are several casting directors who have made their mark in the industry and are doing well for themselves.

They are the ones who have given us some of the most talented actors and actresses who are today big names in the industry.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the casting directors Shubham Singh.

Journey...

I am in this field of casting since the year 2017. I started off my casting journey with print shoots and then I stepped into TV. Currently, I am working with Film Farm where I am working on shows like Gud Se Meetha Ishq, a Marathi TV show and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein which airs on Dangal TV. I am also casting for Atrangii TV and Crime Patrol.

The beginning of casting...

I had come to Mumbai for a holiday but I wanted to see how casting takes place. I was very fascinated by the entire casting process and all. Then I came to know that the artists are not cast directly by the directors and the producers. There is a process through which all of this is done.

Experience...

My experience has been great so far. But it was full of ups and downs. There were times when I lost work and someone else was given my part of the job. Everything here is very unpredictable. But life goes.

Shubham also revealed that after trying his hands at casting in TV, he wants to try casting for web shows. I have done casting for a web show recently, just waiting for the right time to announce things.

Shubham also said that casting directors are not getting their due credit and recognition. It's high time that they get their due credit and the same amount of recognition.

Well, we wish Shubham all the very best in his future endeavours!

