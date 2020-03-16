EXCLUSIVE! Shubham Singh shares about his casting journey in television, shares his future plans of casting for web show and much more

Shubham Singh opens up on his casting journey in television, shares his experiences and much more. 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 10:52
EXCLUSIVE! Shubham Singh shares about his casting journey in television, shares his future plans of casting for web show and muc

MUMBAI : The entertainment world is one such industry where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves. 

There are several fields in this showbiz world where people try their luck. 

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera. 

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project, be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a casting director. 

This is one such profession that is gaining prominence these days. 

Earlier, no one really knew anything about casting directors and how they operate. 

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way. 

A casting director is the backbone of every project without which things can't be taken further. 

There are several casting directors who have made their mark in the industry and are doing well for themselves. 

They are the ones who have given us some of the most talented actors and actresses who are today big names in the industry. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the casting directors Shubham Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Saini to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

Journey...

I am in this field of casting since the year 2017. I started off my casting journey with print shoots and then I stepped into TV. Currently, I am working with Film Farm where I am working on shows like Gud Se Meetha Ishq, a Marathi TV show and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein which airs on Dangal TV. I am also casting for Atrangii TV and Crime Patrol.

The beginning of casting...

I had come to Mumbai for a holiday but I wanted to see how casting takes place. I was very fascinated by the entire casting process and all. Then I came to know that the artists are not cast directly by the directors and the producers. There is a process through which all of this is done.

Experience...

My experience has been great so far. But it was full of ups and downs. There were times when I lost work and someone else was given my part of the job. Everything here is very unpredictable. But life goes. 

Shubham also revealed that after trying his hands at casting in TV, he wants to try casting for web shows. I have done casting for a web show recently, just waiting for the right time to announce things. 

Shubham also said that casting directors are not getting their due credit and recognition. It's high time that they get their due credit and the same amount of recognition. 

Well, we wish Shubham all the very best in his future endeavours!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Actor Raghav Tewari to enter Star Bharat’s Gud Se Meetha ishq

shubham singh Film Farm gud see meetha ishq Star Bharat Dangal TV Marathi TV show MX Player casting Casting Director TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 10:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Naagin 6: Upcoming Drama! Rishabh gets stuck in the fire, Pratha comes to know a shocking truth
MUMBAI:Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance...
Kundali Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Rishabh invites Arjun to the anniversary party, Arjun gives glimpses of Karan
MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to wrap up the shoot on THIS date
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The viewers...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Unfortunate! Ram and Pihu’s budding relationship in trouble by Krish’s involvement
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Arjun preeta in his arms, Preeta’s heartbeats get heavier
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is known to give a fashionable spin to bold outfits, was once again...
Recent Stories
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Fashionista! Liger actress Ananya Panday flaunts herself in a table cloth, this is how netizens react
Latest Video