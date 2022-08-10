EXCLUSIVE! Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi opens up on bagging Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show Kundli Milan, shares her experience of working with Ankit Bathla and much more

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang is coming up with a new show titled Kundli Milan where Ankit Bathla and Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi are playing the leads.

The promo of the show is out and it gives us extremely positive vibes.

Shubhanshi who was last seen in Sasuraal Simar Ka 2 is all set to be back with this show and fans are really excited.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shubhanshi who spoke about the show and much more.

What is the backdrop of the show?

It's a story based in Mathura of a very middle-class family. My character is very positive and she can do anything for her family. She will go to any length to protect her family.

What were your thoughts when you were offered this role? Were you able to relate to your character?

Yes, I was able to relate to the character. My character is very family oriented and I am also like that in real life. My character has a very small-town innocence and she is extremely pure-hearted. I was just contemplating if I would be able to do justice to it or not.

When you were offered this show as a lead for Shemaroo, what was your first reaction?

I was very excited. When they called me up, I was travelling. They called me and told me that they want to audition me for this part. I got a feeling that I will do this show. I gave them the audition in half an hour. I did not have much time to prepare myself. Things just fell into place.

How has been your experience shooting with your co-star whom you are going to romance in the show?

We bonded since the first day. We did mock shoots together, we just vibed. We were able to have a good conversation. Ankit is a very easygoing person. It is very easy to work with him. There were no retakes and also he was very particular about his work. Ankit is fun to work with.

