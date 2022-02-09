Exclusive! Shubhanshi Singh aka Aditi Oswal of Sasural Simar Ka 2 talks about how she signed the show, reveals she would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, and speaks about her bond with her co-stars

MUMBAI: Shubhanshi Singh is a known actress on television. The actress rose to fame with her roles in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Indiawaali Maa, etc.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Sasural Simar Ka 2 where she is essaying the role of Aditi Oswal (Aarav’s sister).

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how she signed the show, her interest in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, and much more.

What is the one reason you signed the show? What attracted you towards the character?

With this show, I took a leap of faith as it was a big project and coming on a very reputed channel. They didn’t take my audition as such. I just got a call from the creative team as I had worked before with the production house and channel and they had seen my body of work. The moment my previous show wrapped up, I got a call for this show and then I signed it. Even the story of the show is so gripping so I had to take up the project.

Whom are you close to the sets of the show and what do you do when you have free time?

I get along with everyone on the sets of the show. It’s a very big cast and the bond is different with everyone on the sets of the show. With the senior actors, it’s very respectful, and with the young crowd we are seen pulling each other’s leg and pulling a prank on each other. We are like a family on the sets of the show.

What is the one similarity you see in the character and in yourself?

Aditi is very cheerful and a happy soul and that’s what I am in my real life. At times, I don’t need to act, and things come so naturally to me. Even my motto in life is to live with positivity around.

Are you interested in doing any reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

I am interested in doing Khatron Ke Khiladi as it's an adventurous show, whereas I don’t think I can do Bigg Boss as it has so many layers, politics, and groupism. I don’t think I can be part of a show like that.

