Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari to be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial web movie Indian Police force

Shweta Tiwari has bagged Rohit Shetty’s directorial movie Indian Police Force and this would be the first time the actress will be directed by the ace director.
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is a huge name in the world of entertainment business and she is best known for her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and she became the household name.

Post that she was seen in a web series and last year she was a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she nailed all the stunts and faced her fears and was one of the finalists of the show.

During the show we had seen how Rohit Shetty was impressed with the way she had performed all the stunts and used to keep praising her.

As we had reported earlier that Shweta has bagged a project that was being produced by Rohit Shetty productions though the project was unknown.

As per sources, the project is none other than Rohit Shetty’s directorial web movie Indian Police force starring Shilpa Shetty, Siddarth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. 

Shweta will be having a pivotal role in the movie though not much is known about her character
 
But the fact that the actress will be directed by Rohit Shetty is a big thing and a huge step up for the actress in her acting career.

Well, the movie is all slated to release in a couple of months and this would be Rohit Shetty’s first movie that would be releasing on digital platform.

The movie is all set to stream on Amazon Prime. 

