Exclusive! Shweta Tiwari opens up about the changing face of daily soaps, saying, “When people see problems that they face on TV, they can relate to it, maybe which is why people are also interested in real stories now..”! Read More

Shweta shot to fame with the role of Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and since then has done many other iconic roles as well.
Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI :   Popular face of the TV industry Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', playing the role of a mother of three daughters.

Shweta shot to fame with the role of Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and since then has done many other iconic roles as well.

ALSO READ: “Every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma’am and Manav Gohil sir about acting,” said Main Hoon Aparajita’s Dhwani Gori

Her show Main Hoon Aparajita is a story that inspires many women and fans have always wanted to hear Shweta’s take on it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her realism in shows, how the daily soaps have transformed, and more.

When asked about the changing face of daily soaps and how the TV shows are focusing on stories that are more real, she said, “Yeah, they are focusing and targeting real issues more, because you see what was happening is, everybody who was watching fantasy, because we read story books, watch fantasy to escape reality but at the same time they want to see real problems, because when people see problems that they face on TV, they can relate to it, maybe which is why people are also interested in real stories now. Because in this generation, with kids on social media, it is easy to get stuck or misled, so when they see a show on parenting, they might also get ideas”.

Fans are loving Shweta’s performance as Aparajita and eagerly wait for new scoops about the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: What! Shweta Tiwari reacts to her daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumors, says “are you partying too much?”


 

Shweta Tiwari Main Hoon Aparajita Kasauti Zindagi Kay
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 20:14

