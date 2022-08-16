EXCLUSIVE! Shweta's past to get unveiled with this person in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Shweta's parents reach Somnath, they are searching for Pandya Niwas while the Pandya Parivaar is celebrating Chiku's entry into their lives. Suddenly, Rishita gets labour pain and everyone is busy taking care of her, just then Shweta's mother takes Chiku and leaves. By the time the Pandyas realise Chiku is missing, they are gone. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
Currently, Gautam comes to know that they can legally adopt chiku and he throws a part for the same reason. Everybody is happy about it and amid the celebration, Shiva and Raavi have a fight when Raavi suggests he wear something nice. He leaves the party and goes out. On the other hand, Shweta's parents reach Somnath, they are searching for Pandya Niwas while the Pandya Parivaar is celebrating Chiku's entry into their lives. Suddenly, Rishita gets labour pain and everyone is busy taking care of her, just then Shweta's mother takes Chiku and leaves. By the time the Pandyas realise Chiku is missing, they are gone. 

We had exclusively learnt that Shweta's father will bring her and Chiku back to Pandya Niwas and ask the Pandyas to take care of her as he realises that she needs a family who can take care of her and support her to come out of her painful past. 

Now the breaking is that Shweta's husband is soon to enter the show to bring the truth behind Shweta's painful past. His return will reveal the truth about Shweta in front of the Pandya Parivaar. What will be their reaction. 

