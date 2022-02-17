EXCLUSIVE! Sid Makkar: I don't consider Dhadkan Zindaggii Kii as my comeback show on television

MUMBAI: Sony TV had rolled out a new show titled Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii last year in the month of December. It's been two months since the show launched and is doing wonders.

The medical-drama series is being loved by the viewers. Also, the ensemble star cast who is a part of the show has done a great job with their respective characters.

Well, the show has recently witnessed a new entry which will further spice up the drama.

Actor Sid Makkar has now made a smashing entry in the show as Mr Nikhil Sardesai.

Well, the viewers are thrilled to see Sid back on the small screens after a very long time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sid who spoke about his character in the show and much more.

What kind of character are you playing in the series? How relatable is it?

My character Nikhil Sardesai is someone who is a very liberal and very forward-thinking kind of guy. He is super intelligent in many ways. Nikhil is a great businessman, an individualist, a feminist, a man who doesn't differentiate between a man and a woman in terms of their talent. He is just a very interesting personality who deals in artificial intelligence for his work. I could relate to Nikhil's character because I consider myself someone like that. In recent years, I think this is probably the most relatable character I have played.

What made you choose this role?

Well, it started with the role itself as I really like the part I am playing in the show. It's been a long time where I am playing a role where I genuinely objectively look at my character, I like the guy. It's a show that I really like for its authenticity and creativity. And for the fact that I like it for what it stands for. This show came to me at the time when I was about to start shooting for the series but it got cancelled. I had time to do this show and that's how it all got worked out.

You are making a comeback in the tv industry after a long time. How has the experience been?

Yes, I am doing a TV show after a long time. But I don't consider this as my comeback on TV because this is a two-month shoot that I have done for the show that I really like and it's a finite series. It's really fun to shoot. This is not my comeback. My next projects are web series and I am not sure this is one of them. But I never say never. I will definitely take up if something interesting from the TV world is offered.

Sid Makkar has previously been a part of shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Lajwanti, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others.

The actor has been a part of several movies and web shows as well.

