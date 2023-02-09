Exclusive! Siddarth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey to collaborate for something special

Siddarth and Celesti are two actors who are loved by the audience and they have massive fan following. Now the two are coming together in a project together and the fans are super excited to see them together on screen.
Siddarth

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens. 

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world. 

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium. 

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh. 

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character. 

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos. Recently, he debuted with Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

On the other hand, Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following. 

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. 

Post the show going off air she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on screen. 

In an exclusive interview with Celesti Bairagey the actress revealed that Siddarth and she are collaborating for a project together, but didn’t reveal much. 

She said that it is a special project and she was excited to work with Siddarth Nigam. 

Well, the fans are excited to see Celesti and Siddarth Nigam together on screen. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Celesti Bairagey Alia Bhatt Rajjo Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Television Bollywood Karan Johar Siddarth Nigam Salman Khan
