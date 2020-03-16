EXCLUSIVE! Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi opens up on his bond with Ziddi Dil Maane Na actors; says “I was made to feel at home from the very first day"

MUMBAI: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has bagged the pivotal role of Major Param in Sony SAB's ongoing drama series Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The actor is seen playing Shaalien Malhotra aka Karan's brother in the show.

Siddhaanth's entry has already happened in the show but his character will slowly be unveiled.

Well, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Siddhaanth who had earlier spoken about his character and experience and also about some other interesting things.

Tell us about your bond with the star cast.

The entire cast is very sweet. They make a great team as they are shooting for more than 7 to 8 months now. All the actors are quite close to each other and share a great bond and are really fond of each other. It's a fun set to work on. They have welcomed me very well. None of them made me feel like an outsider and made me a part of their team. I was made to feel at home from the very first day.

What kinds of roles are you looking forward to while taking up TV shows?

I don't know. There are multiple roles that are being written, so I am looking forward to good stories, and characters that suit my interests and challenge me as an actor. I want the audience to see me in different avatars and see the versatility that I have and also bring out the best in me. I would love to do any character and it should appeal to me. I should feel the character is justifiable to the story. The biggest criterion before taking up any role is what that character's contribution to the show is.

You have been in the industry for a very long time. But before stepping into the acting world, did you think about any alternate career option as a backup? Or if not an actor, what would you be?

I don't really remember if there is anything else I wanted to be besides being an actor from a very young age. A lot of people say that you don't need to have a plan B, just have plan A. So, when you know that there is no plan B, you will only focus on your current work. There is no alternative. This is how I live my life. Whatever comes out of it, is accepted wholeheartedly. But I know that I have given everything that I have to this dream of mine and my profession.

Well said, Siddhaanth!

