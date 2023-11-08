EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar opens up on playing Tarkasur in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav, says, '' Tarkasur is the turning point of the story, so, I am very excited, shares about taking tips from his father Puneet Issar and much more

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Issar who is popularly known for playing amazing characters in Sanghaar the Massacre, Sanghaar, Drugs and Dreams, Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo, Choice Is Yours, Last Deal, is all set for his new show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav.

The show which started a few months ago on Colors' Tv is all set to see Siddhant in a pivotal character.

The actor will be portraying the role of Tarkasur in the show and fans can't wait to see his journey.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Siddhant spoke about his role, preparations for the same and much more.

You have already done quite a lot of mythological characters before. How excited were you when you were offered the role of Tarkasur?

I have done mythological characters before and when I did Broadway and I was a part of Jai Shri Ram, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Abhimanyu, Meghnath and Shiva. But I have also played the role of Duryodhan and playing a titular villain like Tarkasur is such an important character. According to Shiv Puran, he was the ultimate villain. It's a very powerful character. Whatever I have been briefed about my character by the production team, Siddharth Kumar Tewary and whatever research I have done, I have known that Tarkasur is the turning point of the story. So, I am very excited. It is easy to play positive characters but when you play a dark character, there are so many shades to it. One can define it the way he wants it to be. I have given many twists to my character. I have added my own nuances. It will be fun to play.

Your father Mr Puneet Issar is a legendary actor who is also known for playing many successful characters in mythological and historical shows. Did you take any tips from him?

Yes, my father is my inspiration. He is my teacher and guru. I have always learned from him. When I talk about taking tips, one thing I have learnt in a very generic way from him is that hard work is very important because he had this approach. He is also working with Swastik Productions. I have seen him writing each and every dialogue, memorizing them and then going to the set. He has a certain way of working and I have learned that from him.

When it comes to giving tips for Tarkasur, he told me about all the nuances I need to add to my appearance. He has a degree in playing villains on-screen. I have picked up many things from him for my character.

Your character in the show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav is completely negative. How did you prepare yourself for it? What challenges have you faced so far performing scenes?

A negative character is a different kind of a challenge because positive characters like Gods are very well defined. As far as a villain is concerned, an actor can define it as he wants. He can be a very powerful, dominating, very empowering and also very comic. But my intention is not to be too loud but to be an understated, dark, controlled and powerful villain. Tarkasur has to be a villain who is above all and does not fear anyone. He will be in control of himself and the entire show.

