EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar opens up on playing Tarkasur in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav, says, '' Tarkasur is the turning point of the story, so, I am very excited, shares about taking tips from his father Puneet Issar and much more

Siddhant Issar talks about playing Tarkasur in Colors' show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 14:40
Siddhant Issar

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Issar who is popularly known for playing amazing characters in  Sanghaar the Massacre, Sanghaar, Drugs and Dreams, Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo, Choice Is Yours, Last Deal, is all set for his new show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav. 

The show which started a few months ago on Colors' Tv is all set to see Siddhant in a pivotal character. 

The actor will be portraying the role of Tarkasur in the show and fans can't wait to see his journey. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Siddhant spoke about his role, preparations for the same and much more. 

ALSO READ: Experience the epic tale of Sati Dehan on COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’

You have already done quite a lot of mythological characters before. How excited were you when you were offered the role of Tarkasur?

I have done mythological characters before and when I did Broadway and I was a part of Jai Shri Ram, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Abhimanyu, Meghnath and Shiva. But I have also played the role of Duryodhan and playing  a titular villain like Tarkasur is such an important character. According to Shiv Puran, he was the ultimate villain. It's a very powerful character. Whatever I have been briefed about my character by the production team, Siddharth Kumar Tewary and whatever research I have done, I have known that Tarkasur is the turning point of the story. So, I am very excited. It is easy to play positive characters but when you play a dark character, there are so many shades to it. One can define it the way he wants it to be. I have given many twists to my character. I have added my own nuances. It will be fun to play. 

Your father Mr Puneet Issar is a legendary actor who is also known for playing many successful characters in mythological and historical shows. Did you take any tips from him?

Yes, my father is my inspiration. He is my teacher and guru. I have always learned from him. When I talk about taking tips, one thing I have learnt in a very generic way from him is that hard work is very important because he had this approach. He is also working with Swastik Productions. I have seen him writing each and every dialogue, memorizing them and then going to the set. He has a certain way of working and I have learned that from him. 

When it comes to giving tips for Tarkasur, he told me about all the nuances I need to add to my appearance. He has a degree in playing villains on-screen. I have picked up many things from him for my character.

Your character in the show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav is completely negative. How did you prepare yourself for it? What challenges have you faced so far performing scenes?

A negative character is a different kind of a challenge because positive characters like Gods are very well defined. As far as a villain is concerned, an actor can define it as he wants. He can be a very powerful, dominating, very empowering and also very comic. But my intention is not to be too loud but to be an understated, dark, controlled and powerful villain. Tarkasur has to be a villain who is above all and does not fear anyone. He will be in control of himself and the entire show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: COLORS brings magnum opus mythological show - Shiv Shakti - Tap, Tyaag, Taandav featuring Ram Yashvardhan & Subha Rajput

Ram Yashvardhan Shubha Rajput Colors tv shiv shakti shiv shakti tap tyaag tandav Tarun Khanna Siddhant Issar Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik Productions Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/11/2023 - 14:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Gadar 2 review! This sequel definitely serves you nostalgia but with lot of potholes
MUMBAI: Movie Gadar 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, the fans were looking forward to the...
EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar opens up on playing Tarkasur in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav, says, '' Tarkasur is the turning point of the story, so, I am very excited, shares about taking tips from his father Puneet Issar and much more
MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Issar who is popularly known for playing amazing characters in  Sanghaar the Massacre, Sanghaar...
EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar opens up on playing Tarkasur in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav, says, '' Tarkasur is the turning point of the story, so, I am very excited, shares about taking tips from his father Puneet Issar and much more
MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Issar who is popularly known for playing amazing characters in  Sanghaar the Massacre, Sanghaar...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist: Savi's CCTV footage may reveal shocking truth about the Bhosles
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! Tanuj Virwani to be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha
MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani is known for his performances in movies and OTT shows like Purani Jeans, One Night Stand, Inside...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Katha taken aback by Viaan’s suggestion
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Gadar
Gadar 2 review! This sequel definitely serves you nostalgia but with lot of potholes
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddhant Issar
EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar opens up on playing Tarkasur in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav, says, '' Tarkasur is the turning point of the story, so, I am very excited, shares about taking tips from his father Puneet Issar and much more
Sumit Singh
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumit Singh aka Reeva's character missing from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans want her to be back
Shahi Productions
EXCLUSIVE! Shahi Productions' producer Deepa Shahi had a difference of opinion with Rajan Shahi for Abhinav's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 are finalized for the next season of the main show
Star Parivaar Awards
Exclusive! Star Parivaar Awards 2023 will have THESE new categories and a twist! Read to find out!
Ishita Dutta
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!