Exclusive: Siddharth, Asim and Rashami use their IMMUNITY to save themselves from eviction!

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another breaking news from Colors’ Bigg Boss 13!

Early in the day, we reported about ‘no’ ‘mall task’ taking place at the Oberoi mall. However large numbers of fans have gathered up the mall to root for their favourite contestants.

Well, TellyChakkar brings another big update from the show.

As we know, Bigg Boss has delegated immunity task to the contestants barring Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz as they already have immunity with them.

Hence, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Shamra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are assigned a task where they are asked to stay inside a turtle shell and whoever stays for the longest wins the task. However, there is a twist that Siddharth, Rashami and Asim have to try all their means to bring them out of the shell.

However, Rashami disqualifies Paras and Mahira saying their hands were outside the shells which triggers Paras and he throws his and Mahira’s shell in the air.

Later, Paras asks Bigg Boss to intervene however, Bigg Boss informs that Rashmi being the sanchalak, and her decision is the final one.

Post the task, Bigg Boss ask Elite Club members Siddharth, Rashami and Asim if they would like to use their immunity to save themselves from the next eviction.

And guess what? They use their immunity and secure themselves from the eviction.

Now, it will be interesting to see out of Paras, Mahira, Arti and Shehnaaz who will be the next to get eliminated from the show!