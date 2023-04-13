Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB is popular channel that focuses on presenting content that is extremely different from what we see in regular soap operas. The channel has given us some light-hearted shows like Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Lapatganj, F.I.R., Baalveer, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Bhakharwadi, Bhootwala Serial, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and the list goes on.

We had given you the update that Sony SAB had released a promo for a show called Vansaj.

We are back with some exclusive details about the show.

The show is going to be produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s celebrated production house, Swastik Productions.

The show will be a family drama, revolving around politics and family dynamics and who gets to be the patriarch of the family.

Hearing about the brief, it can be something along the lines of Succession, a popular drama series in Hollywood.

The promo was released by Sony SAB with a tentative on-air date of June 2023.

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, and many more.

It will be very interesting to see what the show is actually about and how the family dynamics come into play.

