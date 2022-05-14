EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Shivpuri currently on a SABBATICAL from Yeh hai Chahatein; takes out time to focus on his FITNESS before resuming shoot!

Siddharth Shivpuri has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He is currently seen playing the character of Yuvraj Pillai in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. He is known for being part of many popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Piya Basanti Re, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 12:57
Siddharth

MUMBAI : Siddharth Shivpuri has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He is currently seen playing the character of Yuvraj Pillai in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Yuvraj is synonymous to KAAND, there are interesting twists to come' Siddharth Shivpuri gets CANDID on his return in StarPlus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

He is known for being part of many popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Piya Basanti Re, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Moreover, he also appeared on television with the show Ye Parindey, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He has also worked in the Chat House reality show on MTV. Apart from being a stellar actor he has stunned audiences with his fashion sense which has led him to gain a massive fan following on social media.

Currently, the actor is on a month long break from the show and is spending time focusing on his fitness.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Siddharth revealed, “I have been working with the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein for two years now, and have taken a small sabbatical before I resume work. I am focusing on my fitness and health regime. I am following a strict calculated diet along with gymming. As actors, it is very essential to also take care of how we look as that projection becomes a part of our personality on and off the screens too. “

In an earlier interview, Siddharth had mentioned about him having an interest in the OTT space too. He had mentioned that he would want to take up a character which is very rooted.

He had also said, “It is always a learning process and till the time you are learning, no matter how small or big the role is, it doesn’t matter. I have no regrets but yes, I would want to keep learning and growing as an actor.”

(Also Read: OMG! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Siddharth Shivpuri aka Yuvraj in a fix due to Preesha and Rudra

Keep reading this space for more information.

Siddharth Shivpuri Yuvraj Pillai Yeh Hai Chahatein Sasural Simar Ka Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya Piya Basanti Re Kasautii Zindagii Kay Ye Parindey Yeh Hai Aashiqui Chat House Reality show MTV stellar actor fashion sense social media gymming diet health regime fitness OTT
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 12:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Manjari and Akshara seem to share a perfect mother-daughter relation
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode of the...
EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Shivpuri currently on a SABBATICAL from Yeh hai Chahatein; takes out time to focus on his FITNESS before resuming shoot!
MUMBAI : Siddharth Shivpuri has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He is currently seen playing the character...
Must Read! Know more in detail about Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva
MUMBAI : Actor Pawan Kalyan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry, we...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! This is how the cast of the show wrapped the finale episode; Sumona revealed the lifelines of the show
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti...
Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Rohit Bakshi to play a pivotal role in Star Plus’ Anupamaa?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Throwback! Naagin 6 fame Rashami Desai's acting journey decoded!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting story from telly town.Also read:...
Recent Stories
Pawan Kalyan
Must Read! Know more in detail about Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva
Latest Video