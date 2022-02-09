EXCLUSIVE! Simba Nagpal: If I wouldn't have been offered Naagin 6, the viewers would have seen me in a web show or a movie

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is all set to be back with yet another smashing season of Naagin.

The previous seasons of the fantasy-fiction drama series have been a huge hit among the fans and this is also one of the most-awaited shows of the year.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and contestant Simba Nagpal have been roped in to play the lead roles in Naagin 6.

While Tejasswi will be seen as Sarvasheshth Naagin, Simba will be portraying the role of army officer Rishabh in the show.

We all know that after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Simba will once again be seen together in Naagin 6 which itself is a piece of great news for their fans.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Simba spoke in length about the show, his character, and much more.

For those who are unaware, Tejasswi and Simba did not share a great vibe in the Bigg Boss house which is why fans are now looking forward to seeing them in Naagin 6.

Tell us about your off-screen bond with Tejasswini.

Tejasswini and I were really good friends inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. But since now we are working together, our bond has grown even stronger. Till now, I had seen Teja as a friend, but now I am seeing her as an actor. The amount of hard work she puts in is really commendable.

If not Naagin 6, were you planning to get back to TV or try in OTT?

To be honest, if it wasn't for Naagin, fans wouldn't have been seen me on TV. I would have done a show on OTT or a movie. There were a few options in which I was confused but when Naagin came, I just wanted to do this.

Did you do any special preparations for the role?

I have tried to change everything for this character. Be it the physical aspect, my body gesture, my voice and I have worked a lot in everything. I am following a lot of actors like Chris Hemsworth, Jack Nicolson, and Hrithik Roshan who have played the army characters. I am also watching interviews of the real army people and observing them. There is a retired colonel in my family, I spoke to him. I will continue doing this till I'll do Naagin.

Naagin 6 also stars Maheck Chahal in the lead role. The show will also see Sudha Chandra, Urvashi Dholakia among others in pivotal roles.

The show will hit the small screens from 12th February onwards on Colors.

