Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role, and says “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”!

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started his career with reality shows has amassed a lot of love from fans and has also gained popularity on social media.

In addition to MTV's Splitsvilla and Roadies, Nagpal has also worked in some television advertisements. In 2020, he made his television debut with Colors TV's show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and played the male protagonist role of Virat Singh alongside Jigyasa Singh.

He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Praksh, playing the role of officer Rishab Gujral.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his future and the kind of roles he would like to do and more.

You have been a part of both fiction and reality shows, would you consider doing more reality shows in the future, or is that it for you?

I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor and explore interesting characters. I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi one day but for now, I am focusing on acting.

With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Yes absolutely! I'm keen on exploring the web space, I think it’s a brilliant platform.

What kind of roles would you like to explore more with or do in the future?

I love the fantasy genre, and I think Indian audiences also really love fantasy-based content. But if you ask me about roles, I'd say I'd like to play something that challenges the actor in me.

Fans have also shown you, immense love, anything you would like to say to them?

I'm very grateful for all their love and support throughout my career!

