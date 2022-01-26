EXCLUSIVE! Simple Kaul opens up on her journey so far in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, shares whose character she would love to play instead of Koel from the show, and much more

MUMBAI: Simple Kaul is currently seen as Koel in Sony SAB's popular drama series Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na has witnessed some interesting tracks that focus on each and every character.

Simple returned to small screens with this fantastic character and the viewers are loving Simple's totally different avatar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Simple who spoke about her character in the show and much more.

Ziddi Dil is quite different from what you have done before. How challenging has your character gotten with time?

Yes, Ziddi Dil Maane Na is very different from what I have done before. I won't say it was challenging but it was interesting. I fitted the character well. I think the casting for this was aptly done. I don't think I felt any challenges in the role as such rather I have enjoyed growing with this character.

If got a chance to do a role reversal, whose character would you like to portray from the show?

If I get a chance to do a role reversal, I would love to play Sanju's character. I think Sanju's role is very interesting. It is also quite fun and very cool. Besides that, I would love to do some action sequences.

What are your views on your character Koel and how has it shaped up so far?

When I picked up the show, I had no idea that my character will take such a shape ahead. I truly enjoyed playing the plight of a woman going through domestic violence, an educated and modern woman going through something like this.

