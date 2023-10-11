Exclusive! Simple Kaul talks about what she thinks about Neil and Aishwarya and reveals the reason behind Anikta – Vicky’s fight

Simple Kaul is a known actress of television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her views on Ankita-Vicky and Aishwarya-Neil. She talked about doing the show as well.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 05:00
SIMPLE KAUL

MUMBAI : Simple Kaul is a known television actress and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like  Kutumb, Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, Yam Hain Hum, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

ALSO READ : Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her views on Ankita-Vicky and Aishwarya-Neil. She talked about doing the show as well. 

Are you following Bigg Boss Season 17 ?

I love watching Bigg Boss and “Yes” . I am following the show and I love this season. I don't miss any episode, especially the “Weekend Ka Vaar”. My house help and I sit and gossip about the contestants of the show and we pass the judgment.

Which contestant do you like watching on the show?

I like Ankita as she is kind and sensible. Munawar is also a funny person. He doesn't fight. He has an aura of positivity. It’s like a fiction show, where some are in love with someone then suddenly, they change with someone's entry. Also, we have couples fighting.

What do you have to say about the love story of Isha, Abhishek and Samarth?

There is some game and also something real. I am entertained with their love story.

You said you like Ankita, what is your take on Vicky and Ankita’s marriage?

In every house, fights happen. There are locked in such a house where circumstances would be created that you keep fighting. The whole agenda is about how you survive by fighting. This happens in very house because where there is love, there need to be fights and we are just seen only a few things that are been shown and we can’t judge it.

What do you have to say about Neil and Aishwarya?

I don’t know them much, but it is a sweet couple like youngsters falling in love. Aishwarya is coming out to be a strong person and she has a mind of her own. When you are young, you has a lot of aggression. Sometimes, it could be good, and sometimes bad. But Neil looks stable. They look like love birds.  

Why don’t you do Bigg Boss?

When they had offered me I was scared. But now if they call me, I will go since I have seen the show and understood it. Now I have no problem. I think wild card entry is a safer thing as you know what is happening and who to be friendly with and who not to build relationships with.

Well, there is no doubt Simple would be an interesting candidate to watch on the show.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Simple Kaul on running her restaurants successfully: After acting for so many years, I felt that I want to have another career as an option, something that I enjoy


    


 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 dance reality show Farah Khan Malaika Aroroa Arshad Warsi Sony Television Sony TV Sony LIV Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat Rajveer Thakur Adrija Sinha Anjali Anand Karuna Pandey Shiv Thakare Shoaib Ibrahim Sreerama Chandra Tanishaa Mukerji Urvashi Dholakia Vivek Dahiya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Really! Bapodara gets to know about Chirag’s plan
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Finally! Dhruv finally enters the palace
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Vanshaj:Oh No! Dadababu collapses, everyone shocked
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Preeti worried as Pashminna does not reach home
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Simple Kaul talks about what she thinks about Neil and Aishwarya and reveals the reason behind Anikta – Vicky’s fight
MUMBAI : Simple Kaul is a known television actress and she has a good fan following.She is best known for her roles in...
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Excluisve! Neerja gets arrested and finally comes face to face with Protima!
MUMBAI : COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
Recent Stories
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Is Shah Rukh Khan having a cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's debut film 'The Archies'?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Sreerama Chandra talks about Chang and Shaan’s participation in the show and what target he wants to achieve; reveals which judge he is afraid of
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Aamir Ali reveals he did not call close friend Shamita Shetty but THIS ace choreographer for tips before he signed the show, talks about how he would handle things if his past comes out
VIVIEK DAHIYA
Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya revels what wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya did special for him on his birthday
Pratik Sehajpal
Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal receives the sweetest letter from a fan while shooting in Goa; fan calls him “one of the sweetest people on earth”
Munawar
Actor and Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni expresses his support for Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17; says he is “one of the most beautiful humans” he has met.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Aww! KhanZaadi confesses that she has a soft corner for Abhishek, says “I like because of the way he takes care of me, I saw a softer side of him”