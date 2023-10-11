Exclusive! Simple Kaul talks about what she thinks about Neil and Aishwarya and reveals the reason behind Anikta – Vicky’s fight

MUMBAI : Simple Kaul is a known television actress and she has a good fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Kutumb, Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, Yam Hain Hum, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

ALSO READ : Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her views on Ankita-Vicky and Aishwarya-Neil. She talked about doing the show as well.

Are you following Bigg Boss Season 17 ?

I love watching Bigg Boss and “Yes” . I am following the show and I love this season. I don't miss any episode, especially the “Weekend Ka Vaar”. My house help and I sit and gossip about the contestants of the show and we pass the judgment.

Which contestant do you like watching on the show?

I like Ankita as she is kind and sensible. Munawar is also a funny person. He doesn't fight. He has an aura of positivity. It’s like a fiction show, where some are in love with someone then suddenly, they change with someone's entry. Also, we have couples fighting.

What do you have to say about the love story of Isha, Abhishek and Samarth?

There is some game and also something real. I am entertained with their love story.

You said you like Ankita, what is your take on Vicky and Ankita’s marriage?

In every house, fights happen. There are locked in such a house where circumstances would be created that you keep fighting. The whole agenda is about how you survive by fighting. This happens in very house because where there is love, there need to be fights and we are just seen only a few things that are been shown and we can’t judge it.

What do you have to say about Neil and Aishwarya?

I don’t know them much, but it is a sweet couple like youngsters falling in love. Aishwarya is coming out to be a strong person and she has a mind of her own. When you are young, you has a lot of aggression. Sometimes, it could be good, and sometimes bad. But Neil looks stable. They look like love birds.

Why don’t you do Bigg Boss?

When they had offered me I was scared. But now if they call me, I will go since I have seen the show and understood it. Now I have no problem. I think wild card entry is a safer thing as you know what is happening and who to be friendly with and who not to build relationships with.

Well, there is no doubt Simple would be an interesting candidate to watch on the show.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Simple Kaul on running her restaurants successfully: After acting for so many years, I felt that I want to have another career as an option, something that I enjoy







