Exclusive! Simply having followers on Instagram will not lead you ahead without talent and hard work: Rohitashv Gour

MUMBAI: Talented actor Rohitashv Gour, is now better known for his character as Manmohan Tiwari in &TVs Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is quite active on Instagram.

The actor is these days uploading fun dance videos along with his daughters which is being quite loved by the masses.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rohitashv and asked about his bond with his daughters, how important it is to stay active on social media platforms and more.

Your daughters and your bond are quite good in the reels that they have been making these days on Instagram so any of your daughters intend to become an actor?

My daughters are both extremely interested in dancing, however the elder one is also inclined towards acting quite a bit. She has been active on social media for a long time now and only because of her I also became active. Dancing is not really a strong suit of mine. Even in the show, Angoori keeps making me dance in various sequences. During the lockdown, we started a trio in the house and started posting our performances on social media. It was loved by the audience, and I thought to myself this is a great way to enhance my dancing skills. My elder daughter is currently graduating from Whistling Woods to be an actor.

How important is it these days to stay socially active?

Social media is a great medium to engage with the audience, it can connect you to people around the world who say good and bad things about your work, sometimes put you in thought and sometimes become your virtual friends. It gives me happiness when people follow me and comment their thoughts. This helps me feel good about the fact that people are recognizing my work. It also helps me stay updated with everything going on in the world

Do you think it is fair these days to get projects based on followers on Instagram?

I don’t believe only having followers grants work. Having talent is important, followers are the cherry on the top. Talent can be in any form, may it be dance, acting, singing, storytelling or any weird talent for that matter but it is extremely important to have it. Simply having followers will not lead you ahead without talent and hard work.”

Well said!