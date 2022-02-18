EXCLUSIVE! Simran and Buzzo's wedding kickstarts, 'There is still a lot of drama that needs to get unveiled' Simran aka Chetna Singh reveals the upcoming track of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, we saw how Jasmine ruins Simran and Mahi's plan and calls Buzzo's parents home. She asks the families to decide the date for Simran and Buzzo's wedding as she knows that she could be a threat to her further plans. We got in touch with Simran aka Chetna Singh to know about her views on the current track of the show. She revealed, 'There is a lot more drama which is still unexplored. There are more twists that need to get unveiled in the show. The marriage isn't going to be as easy as it looks, all I can say is stay tuned for some intensely dramatic scenes.'

In the upcoming episodes, we had exclusively updated that, a fresh track will unveil with Fateh getting his job back and his first football match as the coach begins but Jasmine isn't ready to stay calm, she plots a plan to ruin his efforts to keep his job. She bribes the coach to ruin the match for Fateh and his team. The major twist is that despite all the odds Fateh will succeed in saving his team from losing the match. To motivate his team, he goes the SRK way from Chak De and gives a speech to the players who are waiting in the room. His speech not only motivates but even gives a new rush to win the match. Will Jasmine fall flat in her own trap?

we exclusively learnt Simran's mehndi and sangeet kickstart but there is a lot more drama that will get unfolded in the mehndi ceremony.

