EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more

I was really mischievous and so much into outdoor sports. I have even got beatings from my mom. There was once when my mom was running with a chappal in her hand. 

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We rang Simran Budharup to talk about her golden childhood days, you wouldn't want to miss out on what all she had to share with us. Check it out: 

Tell us something about your childhood..

I was born in Abu Dhabi, then we shifted here when I was 6 years old. So my upbringing has happened here and I was totally a Mumbai kid. I was a very violent child, I was totally a tomboy. I have grown up between boys only. I was really mischievous and so much into outdoor sports. I have even got beatings from my mom. There was once when my mom was running with a chappal in her hand. Both my parents are working so they had kept a nanny for me, I call her 'Aai', she has been my support system and anything that would happen, I would rush to her.

Which school did you study in Abu Dhabi? 

I was studying in an Arabic School, then when I came here, the schools made me feel that I have come to a municipality school, and I even cried a lot. Now, I can't leave India, even if I go out somewhere, I crave Mumbai.

Which school did you study in here? 

Here, I studied in Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali. My sister is still studying, she is in the seventh grade and I often visit the school for her. So yes, the nostalgia is still there.

