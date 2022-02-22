Exclusive! Simran Kaur Hundal aka Niyati Mishra of Agar Tum Na Hote talks about how she bagged the show and what motivated her to play Niyati

MUMBAI: Simran Kaur is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television. She is best known for her performance in serials like Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Na Aana Is Des Laado, and Anamika. The actress featured in Khidki as a ghost.

Currently, she is essaying the role of Niyati in Zee TV’s Agar Tum Na Hote, and fans love her performance and have already connected to the character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how she bagged the show and what is the one thing that attracted to her to the character of Niyati.

Could you tell us how you bagged the show? Did you go through auditions or get a call from the production house?

I did go through the audition process. Since it was the time of COVID, all the offices were shut and one couldn’t go to the studio and give an audition. So I shot my audition video and then sent it across and that’s how I bagged the role. I went through a series of auditions.

When you heard the script and your character, what is the one thing that drove you to play the character?

Niyati is a nurse and she cannot see people in pain. The only thing she wants to do in help people. It’s like if I have the power, I will help someone. That’s one of the things that got me connected to play the role of Niyati.

It is like when someone is admitted to the hospital, their morale and positivity go down, and as a nurse, she gives them so much positivity and entertains them with her shayari. I also do the same in my real life. I could connect with Niyati instantly.

How is your bond with your co-stars and what do you’ll do during your free time?

The co-stars and the team are very supportive and understanding, and everyone like spending time with each other. In our free time, we do reels and we do rehearse a lot before we shoot for the reel. It turns out so well and we get such good responses on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

