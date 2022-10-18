EXCLUSIVE! Simran Khan, Mohit Sharam and Raaj Sunger bag Atrangii TV’s upcoming crime show

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Atrangii is an Indian Hindi-language general entertainment channel. It airs several local television shows as well as acquired shows from Pakistani television networks. It will be aired on TV as well as a mobile application and website is also there.

The channel is set for the launch of another show whose title is yet unknown. It will be a crime show.

The show is produced by Anil Goyal and Mohd Zeeshan under the banner of Light & Torch Productions.

As per sources, Simran Khan, Mohit Sharma and Raaj Sunger have been roped in for the show.

There is not much information about their characters but they are said to play pivotal roles.

Simran Khan is known for Girls in big city 2021, Manjulika and Moh.

Mohit Sharma has been a part of episodics in different shows and Bollywood movies. He was a part of Life OK’s epic mythology show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Sanyukt for Zee Tv, Amrita for Dd1. He has done various commercials as well.

Having worked in Hindi movies, TV shows and Gujarati plays, Raaj Sunger is an Indian model, actor, and theatre artist. He made his acting debut in 2001 with the Bollywood movie, Shirdi Saibaba. Since then his acting credits include movies like Lahore, and Ishq Click.

