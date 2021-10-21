News

EXCLUSIVE! Simran Sharma, Vighnaharta Ganesha actor Suraj Sonik, Guddan fame Rashmi Gupta bags Dangal TV's Crime Alert

Dangal TV's Crime Alert highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various television shows and upcoming tracks of the same.

Dangal TV's Crime Alert is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen.

The crime series highlights some spine-chilling incidents which keep the viewers glued to the screen.

Well, now we have exclusive information about the show's next star cast for the upcoming episode.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that Rashmi Gupta, Simran Sharma, Dev Anand Sharma and Suraj Sonik are roped in for the upcoming episode. 

Rashmi is popularly known for her stint in Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega while Suraj is known for his performance in Vighnaharta Ganesha. 

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet. 

Casting is done by renowned casting director Sonu Singh Rajput and the creative head is Shekhar Srivastava. 

Are you excited about the episode? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

