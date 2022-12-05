Exclusive! Singer and rapper Badshah to grace the stage of Colors’ Dance Deewane Juniors

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants and the competition has begun.

But we have an exclusive update regarding the show that singer Badshah is all set to grace the stage of Dance Deewane Junior. Reportedly, he too would be dancing on the stage with contestants and might be releasing a song sung by him in Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer film Dhaakad.

So, are you excited to see the show?

Till then keep reading the space for more and news updates.