EXCLUSIVE! Sirf Tum's Kajal Pisal to ENTER StarPlus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'There is no substitute for being an ACTOR', Nivaan Sen OPENS UP on returning to daily soap with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has made a mark in the viewer's heart with Sai and Virat's intriguing love story, we had exclusively updated about Virat's best friend, Nivaan Sen and Shafaq Naaz. The track has be intensifying the drama in the show.

Now, Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that Kajal Pisal will be entering the show in an interesting character. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in Ghum, Sai removes her frustration and keeps talking to herself about Virat. Meanwhile, Samrat comes to her room and Sai asks him if he knows any Shruti to which Samrat denies. DIG sir says that he could not talk to him properly for some days and then Sai asks DIG if he knows any Shruti. Sai in front of Chavans blows off the gaff about Shruti.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: OMG! Sai gets attacked by Virat’s CLOSE friend at a shopping mall

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

