Exclusive! Siya Ke Ram fame Karthik Jayaram ropes in for Sony Sab’s Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry. We have learnt that South cinema and Siya Ke Ram fame Karthik Jayaram is all set to enter Sony Sab’s – Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kaabul.

The details regarding his role have not yet been revealed, but supposedly, his role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in Sony Sab’s upcoming show.

The show will be produced by Peninsula Pictures who has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa,Mayavi Mailing and many more.

