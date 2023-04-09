EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company

Sahil Sambyal will be essaying the parallel lead in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company.
Sahil Sambyal

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Dangal TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Also read: Exclusive! Chestha Mehta roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Dangal TV

The new show which is yet to be titled is produced by Triangle Films Company. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sahil Sambyal is roped in for the show.

The actor will be portraying a parallel lead in the drama series.

Sahil is known for his roles in projects like Adla Badli and Skulls and Roses.

The casting is done by freelance casting director Pradeep Rite. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bombay Velvet actor Ravi Mahashabde approached for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv

pradeep rite Dangal TV sahil sambyal Skulls and Roses Triangle Films Company TellyChakkar
