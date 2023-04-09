EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Dangal TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

The new show which is yet to be titled is produced by Triangle Films Company.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sahil Sambyal is roped in for the show.

The actor will be portraying a parallel lead in the drama series.

Sahil is known for his roles in projects like Adla Badli and Skulls and Roses.

The casting is done by freelance casting director Pradeep Rite.

