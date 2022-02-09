Exclusive! Smita Bansal aka Neelam of Bhagya Lakshmi talks about the challenges she faces in playing a grey character, speaks about her dilemma regarding Lakshmi, and reveals if Neelam’s character is justified

MUMBAI: Smita Bansal is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of several TV shows over the years and has given exceptional performances in her long career span.

Her notable roles include Zee TV's Amanat, Aashirwad, and Sarhadein, and Sony SAB's Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has also acted in the 2008 Bollywood film Karzzzz. She has been a part of many reality shows. Her most famous and successful show has been Balika Vadhu Season 1.

Currently, she is ruling the television screen with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, where she is essaying the role of Neelam Oberoi. The audience is really liking her in this grey character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the challenges she faces while she plays a grey character and her dilemma regarding Lakshmi.

Your character is not malicious, but it is grey. How do you pull off a character like that?

Yes, it is a grey character, but when I am performing, I don’t feel I am doing anything wrong as when I look at it from a mother’s point of view and I keep only Rishi’s well being in my head, then I feel what she is doing is not wrong. I as a mother justify my actions. The adamancy of the act comes from the fact that whatever she is saying or doing is because she wants to protect her son, and when I am performing the character, in my head, I know it’s for my son. It just flows. For me, I believe that a mother can go to any extent to protect her child.

What do you think about Neelam’s dilemma with Lakshmi, now that she has left the house?

For Neelam, Lakshmi is the way she can protect her son. Lakshmi is her only strength, and now, since she has left the house, she is troubled and wants Laxmi back.

The audiences have seen Neelam Oberoi as a dutiful mother who wants to do everything in her power to protect her son. Sometimes, the decisions could be wrong, but do you think for Neelam, it’s justified?

Yes, Neelam is very protective about her son, and sometimes, she does things to protect her son, which may not be right if you look from the audience’s point of view, but if you look at it from a mother’s point of view, she is always justified.

