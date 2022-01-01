Exclusive! Smita Dongre to enter Sony Tv's Dhadka

MUMBAI: Sony TV Dhadkan most lovesd show on television. The show that began a few weeks ago as already made a place in people's heart.

The show is produced by Nilanjana and and Herumb it stars Additi Gupta and Rohit Purohit in the lead roles.

As per sources it seems that Smita Dongre will be entering the show. She would be playing character of doctor Namrata Sharma.

She would be the head of the Psychology Department who would be treating doctor Vikrant. It will be very a pivotal in the serial.

While it will be very interesting to see how her role in the serial would turn out to be and what twist and turns would her character bring in the show.

