EXCLUSIVE! Smriti Irani is all set to GRACE the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show which made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes.

We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the Minister of Women and Child Development of India aka Smriti Irani is all set to grace the show. She is likely to speak about her first book as an author.

It will be an entertaining episode with these amazing and talented actors sharing the stage.

The viewers previously saw actors like Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee gracing the show.

Actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, among others have graced the show to promote their movies.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

