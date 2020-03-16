EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar on her character transformation post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It will be a surprise for viewers to see Karishma's new avatar as her attitude has totally changed and so has the look

MUMBAI: Sneha Bhawsar is currently ruling several hearts with her performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress plays a very fun character in the popular drama series.

Her signature dialogue 'Dadho Sutto' has become instantly famous.

Sneha is paired opposite Vihan Verma in the show and fans fondly refer to them as Morishma.

Well, as the show has recently taken a leap, the viewers are now willing to see how each and every character has progressed in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spoke about her character in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak

How excited are you for your journey as the show takes a leap?

I am very excited about the show's leap because it has gone through a lot of changes. Every character has gone through some changes, their look has changed. I am in love with the new look of my character. For me, what is more important is what Karishma does in the show after the leap. What is happening in Karishma's life after the leap. The makers have given me a brief of Karishma and the show which also makes me so happy.

What can the viewers expect from Karishma's character after the leap?

It will be quite a surprise for the viewers to see Karishma's new avatar in the show because her attitude has totally changed and so has the look. There are many changes in the story. And now when I am playing Karishma's character post leap, I feel she is different. Whatever I have done before in my character, I had to let them go off because new additions happened in my character after the leap. My reactions and dialogue delivery has changed. For me, to play Karishma's role after the leap is like playing a new role. This is more exciting.

Viewers love your chemistry with Mohit in the show. Can the viewers expect a nice track focusing on Mohit and Karishma in the show?

The viewers have loved Mohit and Karishma's chemistry because they are like Tom and Jerry. So, whatever chemistry the viewers will see of Mohit and Karishma post the leap, some changes will be witnessed in that. Mohit and Karishma have now become quite mature. The viewers have seen how Mohit has joined his dad's business and he is no longer struggling to be an actor. Mohit has taken over the entire business. Karishma is not happy with Mohit and some problems are brewing between them. This is a major change that is witnessed in Mohit and Karishma's marriage. This will be something new for the viewers. A lot of things will unfold soon when it comes to Mohit and Karishma's chemistry.

Well said, Sneha!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through