EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar opens up on her character transformation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "She loved the way Karishma used to be before", shares details about her saree looks and much more

MUMBAI : Sneha Bhawsar is currently ruling several hearts with her performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress plays a very fun character in the popular drama series.

Her signature dialogue 'Dadho Sutto' has become instantly famous.

Sneha is paired opposite Vihan Verma in the show and fans fondly refer to them as Morishma.

Well, with time, the viewers have seen lots of changes in Sneha's character Karishma.

The viewers are in love with Sneha's transformation in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spoke about her character in the show and much more.

Karishma's character has changed big time post that one incident. What do you have to say about it?

If I have to say something about it, I enjoyed playing the Karishma I was before in the show more than this. Karishma had a comic side and that's why I used to find my character very different. I had a lot of variations to offer. But now her character has become subtle. I still love it but what I played before was the best.

The viewers are willing to see more of the romantic track between Karishma and Mohit. Your comments on this?

Well,l it totally depends on the storyline of the show. I have no idea if the makers will introduce a romantic track about Karishma and Mohit or not. But if that happens, I would love to do it.

Karishma's saree looks have become quite popular. Did you put ur efforts too to design this look?

About my looks All the credit for my look goes to our show's stylist Karishma and our creative team. Even I love the look of my character after the leap. And yes, of course, I have given some input to design my look. The way the stylist had designed our look if we can carry the look so well only it appears to be a hit.

