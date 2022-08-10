EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar opens up on her character transformation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "She loved the way Karishma used to be before", shares details about her saree looks and much more

Karishma's character has changed big time in the show. The viewers are appreciating how she is slaying in her new avatar in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 04:30
Sneha Bhavsar

MUMBAI : Sneha Bhawsar is currently ruling several hearts with her performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress plays a very fun character in the popular drama series. 

Her signature dialogue 'Dadho Sutto' has become instantly famous. 

Sneha is paired opposite Vihan Verma in the show and fans fondly refer to them as Morishma. 

Well, with time, the viewers have seen lots of changes in Sneha's character Karishma. 

The viewers are in love with Sneha's transformation in the show. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat tracks down Sai and Savi at the bus stand and won’t let them leave for Mumbai


TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spoke about her character in the show and much more. 

Karishma's character has changed big time post that one incident. What do you have to say about it?

If I have to say something about it, I enjoyed playing the Karishma I was before in the show more than this. Karishma had a comic side and that's why I used to find my character very different. I had a lot of variations to offer. But now her character has become subtle. I still love it but what I played before was the best. 

The viewers are willing to see more of the romantic track between Karishma and Mohit. Your comments on this?

Well,l it totally depends on the storyline of the show. I have no idea if the makers will introduce a romantic track about Karishma and Mohit or not. But if that happens, I would love to do it. 

Karishma's saree looks have become quite popular. Did you put ur efforts too to design this look?

About my looks All the credit for my look goes to our show's stylist Karishma and our creative team. Even I love the look of my character after the leap. And yes, of course, I have given some input to design my look. The way the stylist had designed our look if we can carry the look so well only it appears to be a hit.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Sneha Bhawsar Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma Sneha Bhawsar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say about Paras Kalnawat’s revelations about Anupama! Details Inside
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! “Satvik's character is very different from what I've played before”, Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, and how he prepares for it, Read for more
MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Exclusive! “This web series will show Kolkata in a different light for sure”-Shantanu Maheshwari
MUMBAI:Shantanu Maheshwari has been winning the hearts of the fans over time right from his Television projects. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar opens up on her character transformation in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "She loved the way Karishma used to be before", shares details about her saree looks and much more
MUMBAI : Sneha Bhawsar is currently ruling several hearts with her performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' show...
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”
MUMBAI:    Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular names down South, but the actress is yet to make a strong mark in the...
Trending! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ruslaan teaser and others here are the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always upfront with regards to delver some great news from the entertainment world, and now we...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say abou
Exclusive! “When you work for 3 years together, there are ups and downs” Pakhi of Anupama aka Muskaan Bamne had THIS to say about Paras Kalnawat’s revelations about Anupama! Details Inside
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Roopa Divetia all set to enter Sindoor Ki Keemat for Dangal TV
Erica Fernades
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Erica Fernades spills the beans on if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi
anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Samar's changed avatar in Anupamaa is leaving the viewers upset, fans say, "He has turned negative"
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
Ayesha Singh
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen