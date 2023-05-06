EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin due to leap: My decision was not based on the show's leap and I had thought about it a long time ago

MUMBAI : Sneha Bhawasar is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress who plays the role of Karishma became a household name.

Sneha's signature dialogue 'Dadho Sutto' became extremely popular.

Also, she was loved for her grey and comic side in her character which was a major highlight of Karishma.

Fans also loved her on-screen camaraderie with Vihan Verma aka Mohit.

However, the ardent viewers were left heartbroken when the news about Sneha quitting the show started circulating everywhere.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who opened up on her exit from the show.

When asked Sneha what made her take this decision, she said, "I was already thinking about quitting the show for a long time. I played this character for a long time. My journey has been great in the show and it's not easy to just leave the show just like that. It's not easy for my team as well to replace me and suddenly get someone else. I never tried to quit the show back then. My bond with my creatives is also very good and there is a lot of transparency. So, I can tell them whatever is going on in my mind without any hesitation. I had told them about quitting a long time ago. But I had decided that I won't just randomly quit. I will always remain loyal to my job."

She added, "I told my team to let me know what would be the right time for me to make an exit. I did not wish to leave the show just like that as they have given me such a good build for two and a half years. I was waiting for the right time and give me a choice. The right time has come right now and I wanted to leave the show on a happy note."

The show is taking a generation leap of 20 years. When asked Sneha if this was the reason, she said, "I did not even think about this when I decided to quit. The leap thing came up right now. When I decided to quit, these things were not even decided. My decision was not based on the show's leap. I did not want to play Karishma anymore as I wished to explore new opportunities. Also, I don't have any new offers in my hands."

Viewers are going to miss Karishma a lot in the show to which Sneha said, "Even I am going to miss Karishma now."

